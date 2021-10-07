Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Mayawati Says There Is Hope For Justice As SC Takes Cognizance

BSP supremo Mayawati said that since the Supreme Court has taken upon the matter, there is hope for justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The BSP leader further said that a delegation of BSP leaders led by party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP SC Mishra will personally visit the families of the farmers killed in the 3 October violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mayawati tweeted, 'The hearing started by the Supreme Court in the Lakhimpur incident gave hope to the people for relief and proper justice, as the attitude of the BJP government in this matter appeared mostly biased.'

Mayawati’s remarks came after the Supreme Court issued an order demanding a report by Friday from the Uttar Pradesh government on the accused named by the police in the FIR and whether they have been arrested. The Supreme Court also asked for the details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial inquiry commission assigned to solve the case and catch the culprits. The BSP chief said in another tweet that there is extreme anger among the people and the public wants to see justice being served over the deaths of the farmers and a journalist.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

Four farmers were brutally mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri while returning from a protest against the Centre's three new farm laws. The demonstration was staged against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on 3 October. Along with the four farmers, it was reported that two BJP workers were also beaten to death by angry protesters. A local journalist trying to cover the event was also faced with the same fate. According to the police, an FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and several others related to the incident in the Tikonia police station.

The Farmer union leaders have allegedly claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that attacked the protesters, however, both the minister and his son have released statements saying that he was not at the location of the attacks. However, in the latest development, sources have informed Republic TV that the UP Police has formulated three special teams to arrest Ashish Misra. The sources further say that the UP Police have already arrested 2 people in connection with the murders and have also detained three people.

(with PTI inputs)