Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Oppn Taking Advantage Of The Situation, Alleges UP Min Raza

Speaking on the role of Opposition in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohsin Raza on Tuesday accused the Opposition parties of creating a negative environment under the view of the recent incident. Further, he added that the opposition wants to start riots and is trying to find opportunities in the middle of a disaster. While talking to news agency ANI, he said, "These people always try to find opportunities in the face of disaster; they do politics over the dead."

Further lauding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for addressing the situation in the area and thereafter monitoring the law and order situation, he said that CM Yogi cancelled his scheduled visits and called a high-level meeting for establishing law and order in the area. "As a result, after reaching a consensus between the family members of the deceased and the Bharatiya Kisan Union, 35 lakhs have been given as compensation to their families, 10 lakhs to those who suffered serious injuries and a job to one member of one of the family," he added.

Minister Mohsin Raza further said that the state government has accepted every demand of the family members including an inquiry in the matter.

Meanwhile, speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lucknow on Tuesday, he said that the state government has been working hard on the schemes of the Central Government which will help in transforming the country into a new India. "Today he has come to Uttar Pradesh to gift us development projects worth Rs 4000 crores," said Raza.

Lakhimpur violence incident

The Lakhimpur violence incident took place on Sunday, October 3, where farmers were protesting against the Centre's farm laws at UP's Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present. It was during this while when the protest resulted in a violent clash leading to the death of eight people.

Reportedly, it is also being said that a farmer was shot dead by Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni and three other farmers were killed after his car ran over them. Later, four BJP workers were also killed in the horrifying act after the farmer started pelting stones at the car.

Reacting to this, MoS Teni refuted the allegations of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and said that his son was not present at the spot and further added that some miscreants merged with the protesting farmers and pelted stones on the car which led to the unfortunate incident.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI/AP)