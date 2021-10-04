As chaos erupts in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh lashed out at the Opposition for engaging in 'political tourism' over the incident, alleging that political parties were milking the clashes ahead of the 2022 UP Polls. Sidharth Nath Singh stated that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was conducting the necessary investigation into the matter and assured that further action will be taken against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Minister said, "We're taking this matter seriously and it is under investigation. CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as polls are around the corner."

He added, "People want to influence the investigation. Politicians are running there for photo-ops, but you can't engage in politics over corpses. Officers have been sent to the spot to maintain peace. We don't want this peace to get disrupted. Further action will be taken based on the investigation."

There is no issue in presenting your opinion. But if they want to complete their journey till 2022 election over dead bodies, then it won't happen: UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh pic.twitter.com/2grFTbR8tL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

UP Minister lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The leader also lashed out at Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attempting to 'hamper' the probe through her visit saying that politicians should at least wait 24 hours or visit after the probe had been initiated properly. "All political parties and people have the right to speak their mind. But, it's not even 24 hours since the violence and you talk about touring the region? The CM has said that justice will be given. Some pictures have also come to the fore so let's check and speak on the basis of facts," Nath said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur on Sunday night. On Monday morning, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also stopped from visiting the region.

We've seen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doing political tourism earlier. It an attempt to hamper the probe & manipulate public opinion. This shouldn't happen. They should at least wait for 24 hours or visit after there's a result to the probe: UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh pic.twitter.com/joWtl6OYcF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

Lakhimpur-Kheri violence

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.