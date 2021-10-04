Last Updated:

'Political tourism' | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: UP Minister Says 'politicians Running There For Photo-ops'

UP Min Sidharth Nath Singh also lashed out at Priyanka for attempting to 'hamper' the probe through her visit, in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Sidharth Nath Singh

Image: PTI/ANI


As chaos erupts in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sidharth Nath Singh lashed out at the Opposition for engaging in 'political tourism' over the incident, alleging that political parties were milking the clashes ahead of the 2022 UP Polls. Sidharth Nath Singh stated that the Yogi Adityanath-led government was conducting the necessary investigation into the matter and assured that further action will be taken against the culprits. 

Speaking to ANI, the UP Minister said, "We're taking this matter seriously and it is under investigation. CM has said that culprits will be punished. Opposition is using the incident for political tourism and political competition as polls are around the corner."

He added, "People want to influence the investigation. Politicians are running there for photo-ops, but you can't engage in politics over corpses. Officers have been sent to the spot to maintain peace. We don't want this peace to get disrupted. Further action will be taken based on the investigation." 

UP Minister lashes out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The leader also lashed out at Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attempting to 'hamper' the probe through her visit saying that politicians should at least wait 24 hours or visit after the probe had been initiated properly. "All political parties and people have the right to speak their mind. But, it's not even 24 hours since the violence and you talk about touring the region? The CM has said that justice will be given. Some pictures have also come to the fore so let's check and speak on the basis of facts," Nath said.

READ | Lakhimpur violence LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav detained; UP CM chairs emergency meeting

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by Sitapur police at Hargaon, as she proceeded towards Lakhimpur on Sunday night. On Monday morning, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also stopped from visiting the region. 

READ | Yogi Adityanath cancels scheduled visit to UP districts as tensions escalate in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur-Kheri violence

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. Farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

READ | Rahul Gandhi backs sister Priyanka Vadra after her detainment: 'They are scared of you'
READ | Lakhimpur violence: SP workers stage protest, Akhilesh Yadav demands Misra's resignation
Tags: Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND