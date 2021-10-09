The Youth Congress launched a massive protest in Delhi today demanding the resignation of Lakhimpur violence accused Ashish Mishra's father Ajay Mishra of the Union Ministry. The protest came as the accused appeared before the Uttar Pradesh SIT for questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violent incident on Saturday. One of the protesters while talking to the media informed that if the demands are not met with then they have a huge plan to topple the Government in near future.

"Government should be ashamed," fumes Youth Congress Protester.

"Respected Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are continuously hearing the pain of the family of those who got killed. We know everything that the police has done there. Until Ajay Mishra does not resign, this case will not have justice. An MoS's son is involved in this case and we want the quick resignation of the Minister. Journalists are killed and we know govt tried to hide it. They should be ashamed of it. Our Congress party will not be afraid of these people and will fight until that family gets justice. In coming time we also have big plans to topple the Government if our demands are not fulfilled," said a protester.

Youth Congress protest turns violent in Delhi

On-ground visuals show the protests clashed with police and tried to break the barricades placed by the forces.

Delhi | Indian Youth Congress workers hold protest demonstration over Lakhimpur Kheri violence pic.twitter.com/9Z8tB8nJLm — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

Latest development in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Sources informed that the police quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location on October 3 and whether he had any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot when his vehicle mowed down farmers. He has been asked questions like - 'How true are the allegations against you' and 'Where were you during the time of the incident', which special mention to his location.

A special mention of his location was being made as the accused has earlier repeatedly claimed that he was not present at the disputed site. He had also said that he will submit a signed affidavit of 100 witnesses acknowledging that he was not present at the site of the incident. Sources added that Ashish Mishra will also be submitting photos and videos to support his claim that he was at a 'Dangal' (wrestling bout) event in Banbirpur at 3 PM - when his car mowed down 4 farmers at Lakhimpur.