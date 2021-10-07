Lakhimpur: Priyanka & Rahul Gandhi Demand Arrest Of Ashish Mishra After Meeting Farmers

Meeting the Lakhimpur farmers' families on Wednesday, the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka, lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath govt demanding the arrest of accused Ashish Misra. Speaking to reporters outside the victims' home, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that an impartial probe into the issue was impossible if Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni remained in power. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers.

Rahul & Priyanka demand Ashish Misra's arrest

"These families don't want compensation, they want justice. It can't be possible unless he (Ajay Mishra Teni) resigns as MoS Home. Impartial probe not possible under him. If they can arrest us without FIR, why can't they arrest him(Ashish Mishra," said Priyanka Vadra. The Congress General Secretary was detained for three days while attempting to enter Lakhimpur. Later, after massive Congress protests, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi were allowed to meet the families.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed, "Families' concern is that they can't understand what's written in the post mortem report. They seek justice and action against the person who is involved. Everyone knows who did it". Most politicians like Akhilesh Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh, who had attempted to visit Lakhimpur were detained and allowed to enter the district only later. Section 144 has been imposed throughout the district.

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceased' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter after two UP lawyers sent a note.