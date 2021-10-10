Lakhimpur: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Modi, Says 'silent On Murder Of Farmers & BJP Workers'

Amid growing outrage over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers in the incident. He also pointed out that the PM has not commented on issues of rising inflation, the surge in oil prices, and unemployment in the country.

"PM silent- Rising inflation - oil price, unemployment, farmer and BJP worker murdered, PM violent - Lack of camera and photo ops, true criticism, question on friends," tweeted the Wayanad MP.

PM silent-



बढ़ती महंगाई-तेल के दाम

बेरोज़गारी

किसान व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता की हत्या



PM violent-



कैमरा व फ़ोटो ऑप में कमी

सच्ची आलोचना

मित्रों पर सवाल। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2021

All state and Union Territory chiefs of Congress party will observe a three-hour ‘maun vrat’ on Monday as part of their protest demanding the immediate removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra amid the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

MoS Home's Son Sent To Judicial Remand Till Oct 11

Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the incident was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday after a 12-hour interrogation. The BJP leader has been sent to judicial remand till October 11.

Ashish Mishra Teni and other BJP workers have been accused of killing four farmers by allegedly shooting them and running over them with his car during protests at a village in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. However, BJP claims that farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.

Earlier Mishra had flatly denied any role in the incident, stating that he was not present at the site. Mishra along with 15-20 unidentified accused have been booked under sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A, and 338 of the IPC.

On the other hand, prices of petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday. As per the Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices have gone up by 30 paise followed by a hike of 35 paise in diesel prices. Petrol price stands at the highest-ever Rs 104.14 per litre in Delhi, while diesel costs Rs 92.82 per litre. Likewise, petrol prices surged a record high in Mumbai standing at Rs 110.12 per litre and diesel prices at Rs 100.62 per litre.

