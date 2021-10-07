Lakhimpur Violence: AAP Netas Sanjay Singh & Raghav Chadha Meet Farmers; Slam PM's Silence

Slamming PM Modi's silence over the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur violence, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday, questioned as to what 'festival' the PM was celebrating. Claiming that PM Modi had time to tweet on Argentinian football star Deigo Maradona's death, he said that PM Modi should be ashamed of the incident. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers. No arrests have been made till now.

AAP meets farmers

Singh, accompanied with AAP MLA Raghav Chadha visited the farmers victims' families in Lakhimpur on Wednesday. He also visited the house of journalist Raman Kashyap who was also killed in the violence and expressed anguish that no arrests have been made till date in the case. Similarly, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi too visited the victims' homes - demanding accused Ashish Mishra's arrest.

लवप्रीत जी के परिवार से भी हमारी मुलाकात हुई।किसान का 19 साल का बेटा लवप्रीत मंत्री की गाड़ी से कुचलकर मार दिया गया।

पत्रकार रमन कश्यप हों या किसान नक्षत्तर सिंह हर परिवार दुःखी है सदमें में हैं सबने एक स्वर में कहा "मंत्री पर कार्यवाही होनी चाहिये अब तक किसी की गिरफ्तारी नही" pic.twitter.com/ExMVLQvfiR — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 6, 2021

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district

Most politicians like Akhilesh Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh, who had attempted to visit Lakhimpur were detained and allowed to enter the district only later. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter after two UP lawyers sent a note.