Lakhimpur Violence: AAP Workers Stage Massive Protest At Raj Bhavan In Chandigarh

Further fueling the chaos over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, October 6, staged a massive protest in front of Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh demanding justice for farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. Police had to use water cannons to disperse the crowd. Earlier, Samajwadi Party workers and youth Congress workers protested in Lucknow and Delhi respectively as the entry of political leaders was blocked with section 144 in place.

'Political tourism' allowed in Lakhimpur

Since 4 October, entry of citizens was prohibited in the Lakhimpur Kheri region - where violence occurred - to preserve the crime scene for investigation. ADP Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar justified that the state government had imposed restrictions to maintain law and order and not to restrict any movement. He further informed that section 144 is withdrawn but a group of five is only allowed at once.

ADG Prashant Kumar said, "The police will conduct a detailed investigation in the case, and no accused will be spared".

Earlier, apart from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, many other political leaders including MP Deepender Hooda, Sanjay Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivpal Yadav, Sanjay Singh, and a delegation of Punjab MLAs led by Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were not allowed to enter the district. On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav was stopped from leaving his Vikramaditya Marg residence ahead of his visit to Lakhimpur and temporarily taken into preventive custody. Meanwhile, Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP general secretary, and Congress leader Salman Khurshid were placed under house arrest.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present, one of the farmers was allegedly shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, and two farmers were killed after his car reportedly ran over them. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers began pelting stones at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver.

