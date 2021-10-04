Lakhimpur Violence: Ajay Mishra Denies Charges Against His Son, Calls Them 'baseless'

In the aftermath of the Lakhimpur violence, Union MoS Ajay Mishra addressed a press conference on Monday where he denied allegations leveled against him and his son in the case. The MoS stated that the incident was being politicized by anti-social elements who were otherwise failing to gain traction from the farmer's protest.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister. I was not there on the site but I have seen videos of how BJP workers were attacked and killed with sticks and swords. The Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed," said Ajay Mishra.

"It has come to the fore that a person who died yesterday was from Nanpara, Bahraich; a protester is district chief of Rudrapur unit of Samajwadi Party. Many such people were involved. FIR should be registered & a probe should be conducted, "he added.

Ajay Mishra also addressed allegations against his son who has been accused of brandishing a revolver and shooting a farmer saying, "If my son had a revolver, it must have been licensed. The involvement of an SP leader and some Khalistani elements have also surfaced. The entire matter has been politicized. Around 99% of farmers are in support of the Farm Laws, not everyone is with Tikait. They feel that their agitation is dying down so elements are trying these tactics."

I demand that Rs 50 lakhs be given to the families of each BJP worker who were killed yesterday. The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting/retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur Kheri https://t.co/aSSy3PAvpT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

Case filed against Ajay Mishra & his son

As farmers demand action against Union MoS Ajay Misra, the UP police have filed a complaint against him and his son Ashish Misra on Sunday. Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

Meanwhile, Ashish Misra denied being there on-site saying, "I was at Banbirpur since 9 AM till the end of the event. Allegations against me are completely baseless. I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished".