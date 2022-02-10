Lakhimpur Violence: Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Union MoS' Son Ashish Mishra Amid UP Polls

In a big development on Thursday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur violence case. He was arrested on October 12 in connection with this incident and remanded to judicial custody subsequently. The chargesheet filed by the UP SIT named Ashish Mishra as the main accused while adding that it had arrested 12 more persons. While his father was not named as an accused in the chargesheet, his relative Virendra Shukla was charged under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code for causing the disappearance of evidence.

The single-judge bench of Rajeev Singh had reserved Mishra's bail plea for orders on January 18 after hearing arguments from both sides. During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same. Opposing this plea, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General VK Shahi highlighted that the accused was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels. The relief to Mishra comes at a juncture when Lakhimpur is set to go to the polls on February 23 in the 4th phase of the UP elections.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC grants bail to prime accused Ashish Mishra



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/9GvWYCN6JE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

The Lakhimpur violence

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, leading to the death of 8 persons including four farmers. On November 17, 2021, the Supreme Court-appointed retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur violence. The apex court observed that this will help ensure "transparency, fairness and absolute impartiality" in the investigation.

It also reconstituted the SIT formed by the Yogi Adityanath-led government by including three IPS officers-- SB Shiradkar, Preetinder Singh and Padmaja Chauhan in the panel. The Opposition stepped up its attack on BJP after the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a planned conspiracy. On December 14, 2021, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.