Lakhimpur Violence: Ashok Gehlot Condemns Detention Of Leaders In UP, Hits Out At BJP

Following the Lakhimpur violence incident, the Opposition party has come down heavily on the BJP-led state government of Uttar Pradesh. Continuing to condemn BJP's act of conduct in response to the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that BJP is portraying an anti-democratic form of rule. Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav are being detained by the police as section 144 has been imposed in the district along with additional police deployment.

Commenting on the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to block politicians' entry, Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter, 'In this way, the violation of civil rights is also against the spirit of the constitution. The Chief Minister of Chattisgarh and the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab are being prevented from coming to the state by the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh, which is condemnable.'

Gehlot questioned, "Only a dictatorial government can do this. Does the ruling BJP in UP want to destroy democracy?

Highlighting the BJP's response towards farmers' issues, he said, "The inhuman face of the BJP government has come to the fore. Ignoring the demands of the farmers, breaking the peasant movement, pressing them and then not allowing any opposition party to stand with them, this is the anti-democratic form of the ruling party, which is less to be condemned."

Opposition condemns Lakhimpur-Kheri violence

Opposition leaders have condemned the incident and demanded immediate action. While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, 'Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- Long live Kisan Satyagraha.'

Responding to the incident, Mamata Banerjee said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of BJP towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 AITC MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support".

Demanding the resignation of MoS Keshav Prasad Maurya, Akhilesh Yadav stated, "Farmers have been oppressed by the BJP more than the British. The kind of language the Home Minister is using is threatening. This did not happen in Hitlerism too where if you don't agree with the government then the government will kill you."

