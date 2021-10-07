Lakhimpur Violence: BJP MP Varun Gandhi Demands Govt Accountability For Farmers' Deaths

Voicing out his support for the farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday, demanded accountability from the govt for the Lakhimpur massacre. Sharing the video in which Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish is allegedly seen mowing down farmers displaying black flags, Gandhi said 'Protestors cannot be silenced through murder'. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers. No arrests have been made till now.

Varun Gandhi demands accountability

Previously, Gandhi wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe into Lakhimpur violence. In his letter, he demanded those responsible for killing four farmers must be booked for murder and Rs 1 crore compensation for the victims. He has also urged the CM to assure farmers that such incidents will not happen in the future. Gandhi has also urged the Centre to understand the protesting farmers' pain and start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner. Gandhi's cousin - Priyanka Gandhi - was detained for three days while travelling to Lakhimpur to meet the farmers.

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

What happened in Lakhimpur-Kheri?

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and section 144 has been imposed throughout the district.

Most politicians like Akhilesh Yadav, Deepender Hooda, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sanjay Singh, who had attempted to visit Lakhimpur were detained and allowed to enter the district only later. With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter. Union MoS Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish have been booked by UP govt.