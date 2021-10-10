Lakhimpur Violence: BSP Says Ashish Mishra Arrested Only After SC Intervention

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria slammed the delay in the arrest of Ashish Mishra, who is accused of killing farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Bhadoria said on Sunday said that he was arrested only after the intervention of the Supreme Court. He further said that if the BSP was in charge of the government in Uttar Pradesh, such ‘gunda raj’ would not prevail and he would have been immediately arrested for his alleged role in the killing of the farmers.

Bhadoria said, “I would also like to say that it was a very delayed arrest. I understand that when the Hon'ble Supreme Court intervened and took cognizance of this matter, only then the questioning and arrest were made in the matter." He added, "In this case, if the Bahujan Samaj Party had a government in Uttar Pradesh, there would have been no such delay.

In Mayawati's rule, no person, whether from outside or within the party, would have been spared if they violated the law.” He continued further, “I will also say that today under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party, goonda raj is prevailing and therefore the people of the state want Bahan Mayawati ji so that the rule of law and order can be maintained."

“Retaliation is never acceptable”: Bhadoria

Bhadoria said that it was daunting that it took so long for Ajay Mishra Teni’s son to be arrested as he was seen in the vehicle that crushed the farmers. He said, "The way eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri and some were injured, video clips had surfaced on social media. It was shown that Ajay Mishra Teni's son was present in the vehicle that crushed the people." However, Bhadoria says he disagrees with the view of the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait as he said that on Saturday the killing of BJP workers in Lakhimpur was a vengeful act against the killing of farmers.

Bhadoria said, "I have not seen his statements, but I would definitely say that the murder of anyone is unfair and against justice and law. This way no one should be killed and retaliation is not right."

Earlier this week, after days of delay, Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish, was arrested after being questioned for over 12 hours.

(With ANI inputs)