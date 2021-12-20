Lakhimpur Violence: Congress MP Moves Adjournment Motion In LS Seeking Teni's Resignation

Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday in response to the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. Teni's resignation has also been called by opposition parties in the aftermath of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was accused of running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Last week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case described the violence in Lakhimpur, which resulted in the deaths of eight people, as "a pre-planned conspiracy." The claims have been refuted by the union minister and his son Ashish. However, Ashish Mishra and a number of other people have been charged with murder.

Oppn on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Also, on Saturday, December 18, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav compared the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri to the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. Yadav, who is now in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit as part of the seventh leg of the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra,' voiced confidence in beating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state's impending 2022 Assembly elections.

Whereas, on Thursday, the Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case between former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. When Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Gandhi to ask his question during Question Hour about the 'Loss sustained by the MSME sector,' he instead began talking about the Lakhimpur incident. The Wayanad MP reaffirmed his call for Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra's removal, claiming that he planned the Lakhimpur violence.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, one of the farmers was shot dead, allegedly by Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra, outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to speak, and two farmers were killed after his car allegedly ran over them in Lakhimpur Kheri while protesting against the now-repealed farm laws. Farmers were spotted raising black flags before the event, expressing their opposition to Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Farmers pelted stones at the car that had wrecked, killing four BJP employees, including Mishra's driver, in retaliation for the terrible act.

