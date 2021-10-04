Lakhimpur Violence: Congress Workers, Priyanka Vadra, Sidhu Detained For Staging Protests

Amid ongoing tensions surrounding Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Youth Congress leaders on Monday staged protests in Delhi against the BJP government as Section 144 has been implemented in Uttar Pradesh, denying entry to political leaders. Several Congress workers are being detained by the police as the protest continues against the UP government.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary (UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the police. Marking silent protest, Vadra, detained in the Sitapur PAC guest house, was seen sweeping the guest house. She has vowed that she will not return till she meets the farmer victims' families in Lakhimpur. According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi has not been allowed to seek legal help as she has not yet been arrested.

Responding to Priyanka's detention, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "Priyanka Gandhi wants to visit Lakhimpur but this govt is afraid of her because if she visits, then the truth will come out. They detained & misbehaved with her. She has decided not to return until we meet the victim families".

Navjot Singh Sidhu, on behalf of the Punjab Congress, staged a massive protest in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Sidhu, along with other Congress leaders and workers held party flags and shouted slogans against the BJP's decision to block 'political tourism'. In a recent update, Navjot Sidhu has been detained by the Punjab Police.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- Long live Kisan Satyagraha".

Lakhimpur violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

