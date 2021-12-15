Lakhimpur Violence: MoS Ajay Mishra Loses Cool Over Question On Jailed Son, Hurls Abuses

Amid the uproar surrounding his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, trouble mounted for Union Mos Home Ajay Mishra Teni after a video of him misbehaving with journalists surfaced on social media. On Wednesday, Ajay Mishra Teni was questioned on the SIT report which has ruled the Lakhimpur violence as a 'pre-planned conspiracy.'

When a reporter asked for his response on the additional sections slapped against his son by the SIT, Ajay Mishra lashed out at the media personnel and hurled a series of abuses. "Do not ask stupid questions. Are you mad? You (expletive) media people have framed an innocent man. But you have no shame. You are disgusting people. Shut down your mic. You will not show anything else, on how the production of Oxygen has been increased in the area..." he was heard saying.

#WATCH | MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' hurls abuses at a journalist who asked a question related to charges against his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. pic.twitter.com/qaBPwZRqSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

SIT report creates uproar in Lok Sabha

With the Centre repealing the three Farm Laws and accepting the demands of the protesting farmers, there is now a rising chorus for Mishra's ouster, which is also one of the unresolved demands raised by the farmer unions. Lok Sabha proceedings have also been disrupted after the Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed the October 3 incident a "pre-planned conspiracy". The report also states that the driver of the SUV (allegedly Ashish Mishra) drove the vehicle with an "intent to commit murder" and it was "not death by negligence". The UP police have formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal to probe the case.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday gave a notice for a discussion of the SIT report in the parliament saying, "It is a conspiracy. We want the minister to resign but PM (Narendra Modi) is not ready. The way the government was forced to take back farm laws, it will be forced to sack the minister."

Meanwhile, Ajay Mishra has reached New Delhi after being summoned by the BJP High Command on Wednesday.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

On October 3, farmers were protesting against the three farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue that Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 3 BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. A reporter was also killed in the clash.