Lakhimpur Violence: Ajay Mishra Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah In National Capital

Union MoS Home, Ajay Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Wednesday. The meeting between the two Union Ministers is taking place at Amit Shah's residence. This comes in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein eight people including four protesting farmers were killed. Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been accused of mowing down the farmers and he is also named in the FIR registered against several other people involved in the violence.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders have demanded to visit Lakhimpur even as restrictions have been put in place. Earlier on Wednesday, Mishra informed that he will visit the national capital in the next few days. However, he denied that he was summoned by the BJP high command and instead said that he is visiting for work.

"The party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up," said Mishra.

Since the Lakhimpur violence, Mishra has repeatedly said that his son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused of opening fire on farmers, was not even present at the site of the incident. The Union MoS Home has called for an unbiased probe into the matter. "My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, the driver was injured, the car lost its balance and ran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe," said Mishra.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On Sunday, the farmers were protesting against the farm laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to be present. The farmers had planned to display black flags and prevent Maurya from landing at the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. Following this, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra - son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers - including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

The SKM has demanded Union MOS Ajay Kumar Mishra be removed from his post immediately and his son should be booked for murder along with his supporters. Moreover, SKM has sought an SC judge-monitored probe into the incident as UP CM Yogi Adityanath assured that his government will investigate it. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Lakhimpur to decide the future course of action for the farmers' protest. Even so, Union MoS Ajay Misra has denied the claims and said that his son was not present at the site during the clashes.