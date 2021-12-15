Lakhimpur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Says Centre's Action To Depend On Opposition's Pressure

Amid the ongoing uproar in the Parliament by the opposition and rising demand of the removal of the Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday stressed on the opposition members to put optimal pressure on the Centre on the issue. He stated that the action taken by the government on the issue would depend upon the amount of pressure exerted by the opposition parties.

Addressing the press, Rahul Gandhi who had also served an adjournment motion in the parliament over the latest SIT report that cites Union MoS son had ‘intentionally’ killed the farmers, said, "Depending on how much pressure we put, action will be taken (by the Centre). We will ensure that this criminal who is a minister (resigns) and justice is served to families."

Wayanad MP further said that the ‘criminal’ who is also a minister will be made to resign and justice is served to families. He quipped, citing an example of withdrawal of three farm laws, that the government was forced to take back the farm laws, as had been assured.

'We want the minister (MoS Home Ajay Mishra) to resign'

Insisting on the demands of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s resignation, Rahul Gandhi stated that people know who's son was involved and it has been said that it is a conspiracy.

"We had said that farm laws will be taken back. Everybody put pressure and farm laws were withdrawn. It has been said that it (the Lakhimpur Kheri incident) is a conspiracy. It obviously is. Everyone knows whose son is involved. We want the minister (MoS Home Ajay Mishra) to resign. We want discussion in Parliament, but the Prime Minister refuses. They are making excuses," he added.

Earlier in the day, Several Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in the House demanding a discussion on the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the SIT probing the Lakhimpur violence concluded that it was a "pre-planned conspiracy" by Ashish Mishra and the other accused. Filing an application before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, SIT officer Vidyaram Diwakar demanded that the accused persons should be charged under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Arms Act sections instead of Sections 279 (negligent driving), 304A (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). They have also been booked under Sections 147,148,149,302 and 120B.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI