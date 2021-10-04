Lakhimpur Violence: SP Workers Stage Protest, Akhilesh Yadav Demands Misra's Resignation

In a recent update to Lakhimpur violence, Samajwadi Party workers on Monday, October 4, staged a massive protest in connection to their Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav being prohibited to enter the district. Akhilesh Yadav is sitting on a dharna in front of his residence in Lucknow demanding justice for farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village. In a continued episode of the protest, the police jeep has been set on fire.

Demanding the resignation of MoS, Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at BJP and stated, "Farmers have been oppressed by the BJP more than the British. The kind of language the Home Minister is using is threatening. This did not happen in Hitlerism too where if you don't agree with the government then the government will kill you".

He added that the government should help the farmers and must provide Rs 2 crores along with a government job to the kin of the deceased.

Akhilesh Yadav was placed under house arrest as he was scheduled to visit the Lakhimpur-Kheri district. A large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside his Vikramaditya Marg residence. To further prevent his movement, a stationery truck is parked to block the road. Entry of politicians to Lakhimpur is prohibited as section 144 has been imposed in the district along with additional police deployment.

Opposition condemns the act

Opposition leaders have condemned the incident and demanded immediate action. While former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Those who remain silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre are already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain -- Long live Kisan Satyagraha".

Responding to the incident, Mamata Banerjee said, "I strongly condemn the barbaric incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The apathy of BJP towards our farmer brethren pains me deeply. A delegation of 5 AITC MPs will be visiting the families of the victims tomorrow. Our farmers will always have our unconditional support".

Lakhimpur violence

On October 3, while farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend, one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. Before the incident, farmers were seen holding black flags displaying their disapproval of Maurya's helipad landing at Maharaja Agrasen Ground. In response to the horrifying act, farmers begin to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver.

(Image: REPUBLICTV)