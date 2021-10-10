Lakhimpur Violence: Varun Gandhi Says Leaders Must Not Make It A Hindu Versus Sikh Issue

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi said that people must not fall into the trap of believing false narratives as he says there’s an attempt being made to portray the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case as a Hindu versus Sikh battle. He further said that political leaders must not compromise national unity over petty political gains. However, Gandhi did not name anyone who was trying to do the same.

Gandhi tweeted, "An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu versus Sikh battle is being made. Not only is this an immoral and false narrative, but it is also dangerous to create these fault-lines and reopen wounds that have taken a generation to heal. We must not put petty political gains above national unity," Earlier this week on Thursday, BJP released a list of the 80-member national executive council. The list consists of several important leaders and BJP veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, but the prominent absentees in the list were mother and son duo Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi. There was no statement from the BJP for their exclusion, however, their exclusion could be due to Varun Gandhi’s public outbursts regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, as he has been asking for a strict investigation into the incident. As per the BJP sources, it is understood that the MP's stance on the matter was not appreciated by the high command of the BJP.

The latest on Lakhimpur violence

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SMK), which is a body of several farmer unions, released a statement alleging that Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni was behind the attacks of Lakhimpur. The SMK claims that he arrived with three vehicles when the farmers were going back from a protest held near a helipad. The SMK claims that he also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk, by attempting to run the vehicle over him. The Supreme Court intervened after multiple delays in the arrest of the culprits. Ashish Mishra was questioned for over 12 hours and was subsequently arrested. Two men identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were also arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI