Lakshadweep: 3 Office Bearers Of BJP's Minicoy Island Unit Resign Amid Political Chaos

Three office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep on Monday put down their resignation papers citing the unfortunate public circumstances and political chaos in the union territory of Lakshadweep. The resignation letter was sent off to Lakshadweep BJP Chief Abdul Kader Haaji by three officials- President of the Minicoy Unit, H Ibrahim Thithige, Secretary Saukath Kanbiloge, and Treasurer Mohammed Kaleelugothi. While submitting their resignation, the officials said that they found it futile to continue further with BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, fifteen BJP members resigned from the party to protest the sedition case filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana allegedly for her comments against the Centre's COVID management in the union territory of Lakshadweep. Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha, BJP State Secretary was among the fifteen who resigned.

Political turmoil in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has been witnessing an uproar against its administrator Praful Khoda Patel for the past few weeks. The chaos started after Patel introduced the new reforms on the island which many claimed to be against the interest of the locals. People are protesting against Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, along with other drafted legislations. Lakshadweep administrator Patel is facing opposition for his policies from the people of the island along with the neighboring state of Kerala.

Protestors observe 'Black Day' to protest against Patel

Earlier as a protest against Praful Khoda Patel's visit to Lakshadweep, the Save Lakshadweep Forum observed a 'black day'. Residents of Lakshadweep observed a 12-hour hunger strike against the Lakshadweep administration and Administrator. Patel has been criticized by the islander since he took the decision of altering the COVID SOPs leading to a surge in the number of cases, a ban on the beef industry, lifting of the ban on alcohol consumption, and so on. One of the protestors and members of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) referred to the reforms as 'anti-people drafts and orders'.

