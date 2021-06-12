Lakshadweep BJP Leaders, Cadre Quit Over Sedition Charges Against 'sister' Aisha Sultana

In the latest development, 15 Lakshadweep BJP leaders have reportedly resigned after actor Aisha Sultana was charged with sedition for accusing the Centre of allegedly using COVID as a 'bioweapon' to target the people of the UT, as per ANI. Incidentally, the complaint against the Lakshadweep based actor & filmmaker was filed by BJP leader Abdul Khader following which Aisha Sultana was booked under Sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the IPC. On Saturday, 15 Lakshadweep BJP leaders and workers resigned citing that a false and unjustified complaint had been filed against their 'sister' Aisha Sultana. Lakshadweep BJP secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha conveyed their objections and submitted the resignations.

You've filed a false & unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister. We convey our strong objection and submit our resignations: State secy Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Actor accuses Centre of using COVID as 'bioweapon' against Lakshadweep

Actor Aisha Sultana stirred controversy after she accused the Union Government of using COVID as a 'bioweapon' to target the people of the archipelago. Aisha Sultana's remarks come as Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is facing severe backlash over his decisions including the relaxation of the COVID SOPs in the UT leading to an alleged surge in the number of cases reported. In a debate with a Malayalam news channel Media One, Lakshadweep-based actor Aisha Sultana claimed that the Union Territory had recorded zero cases before the Centre took over following which there was an alleged increase in the number of cases. The actor then went to accuse the Centre of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep and attempted to elaborate her startling remark even as other panellists condemned the statement. As per reports, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has filed a complaint in Palakkad police station against Aiysha Sulatana's accusation against the Centre.

"They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," actor Aisha Sultana said during the debate.

