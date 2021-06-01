Lakshadweep Crisis: HM Amit Shah Assures BJP Delegation On Resolving Concerns Of Locals

Amid the growing demand for the ouster of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a BJP delegation on Monday that all concerns of the locals will be addressed. Speaking to the media, BJP's Lakshadweep in-charge AP Abdullakutty mentioned that the situation in the Union Territory had been discussed threadbare in separate meetings with Shah as well as party president JP Nadda. On this occasion, he also reiterated the saffron party's stance that the opposition was spreading propaganda to mislead the people.

BJP leader AP Abdullakutty remarked, "A Lakshadweep delegation met BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. We thoroughly discussed the current situation of Lakshadweep. We raised the point that this is all false propaganda made by Communists, Congress and Muslim fanatics of the mainland especially Kerala. They are innocent people who are worried. Amit Shah said, 'Don't worry. We are with the people of Lakshadweep. We will solve all their worries'. This is the Home Minister and Naddaji's response."

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives.

A BJP delegation from Lakshadweep met party chief JP Nadda & Home Minister Amit shah. We thoroughly discussed the situation in Lakshadweep. Shah said - 'we're with people of Lakshadweep. We'll address all of their worries': BJP’s in-charge for Lakshadweep, AP Abdullakutty (31.05) pic.twitter.com/xS07LZFn54 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

The opposition has expressed these concerns: