Last Updated:

Lakshadweep Crisis: HM Amit Shah Assures BJP Delegation On Resolving Concerns Of Locals

Amid the demand for the ouster of Lakshadweep Administrator, Home Minister Amit Shah assured a BJP delegation that all concerns of the locals will be addressed.

Written By
Akhil Oka

Image: Facebook/PTI


Amid the growing demand for the ouster of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured a BJP delegation on Monday that all concerns of the locals will be addressed. Speaking to the media, BJP's Lakshadweep in-charge AP Abdullakutty mentioned that the situation in the Union Territory had been discussed threadbare in separate meetings with Shah as well as party president JP Nadda. On this occasion, he also reiterated the saffron party's stance that the opposition was spreading propaganda to mislead the people. 

BJP leader AP Abdullakutty remarked, "A Lakshadweep delegation met BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. We thoroughly discussed the current situation of Lakshadweep. We raised the point that this is all false propaganda made by Communists, Congress and Muslim fanatics of the mainland especially Kerala. They are innocent people who are worried. Amit Shah said, 'Don't worry. We are with the people of Lakshadweep. We will solve all their worries'. This is the Home Minister and Naddaji's response."

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives. 

READ | TMC jumps into Lakshadweep row; questions rule on disqualifying members with 2+ kids

The opposition has expressed these concerns:

  • Easing stringent Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 led to a rise in COVID-19 cases to the extent that Lakshadweep has the highest test positivity rate
  • The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act has been notified by the administration which paves the way for preventive detention in a place that records the least number of crimes
  • Unemployment has increased manifold after hundreds of people working for the government including 200 marine protection watchers, over 193 contract employees of the Tourism department, and over 190 employees of other departments have been laid off
  • Lifting the longstanding ban on alcohol consumption ignores the sociocultural context of the area in the guise of promoting tourism and individual freedom
  • The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeking to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products infringes the right of the locals to adequate means of livelihood
  • New amendments consist of "unconstitutional rules" such as barring people with two children to contest polls or work in Panchayats
  • The Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation draft paves way for unsustainable development by allowing mining, construction of big roads, power to interfere with the ownership right of islanders' properties and to take back land used by the ST community with or without giving any compensation
  • The destruction of fishing sheds and tools of local fishermen under the Coast Guard policy without giving them any notice plunges them into poverty

READ | 'Will develop like Maldives': Lakshadweep collector defends new rules as HC issues notice
READ | Lakshadweep row: Plea in Kerala HC seeks fresh public consultation on controversial policy
READ | Lakshadweep new regulations row: IUML stages protest, argues 'new reforms are anti-people'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND