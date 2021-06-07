Lakshadweep Crisis: NCP MP Lambasts New Decisions On Intelligence Gathering & Cleanliness

Amid growing pressure on Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, his new measures pertaining to intelligence gathering and hygiene have drawn flak. The Union Territory administration has decided to depute government servants on fishing boats for intelligence, monitor the crew, intensify checking of passenger boats reaching the islands and strengthen the ship berthing points by installing CCTV cameras. Terming this order as a "mockery", local MP Mohammed Faizal questioned the practicality of implementing this as hundreds of fishing boats operate from Lakshadweep.

Moreover, he highlighted that the Coast Guard headquarters already has an effective radar system that can cover activities of any vessels operating in 30 nautical mile areas. He also revealed that the Coast Guard has regular interaction with the local fishermen to train them on how to report the movement of suspected objects in the seas at least once in three months. The NCP parliamentarian asked, "All this training is given to the fishermen. They are very cooperative with the security agencies. By introducing such a law, what are they (administration) trying to establish?"

The other decision that has come under the scanner is the order dated June 4 whereby people of Lakshadweep were directed to scientifically dispose of the tender coconut shell, tree leaves, coconut husk, coconut shell, trunk, etc. The administration has warned that whoever violates this order on cleanliness will be liable to criminal proceedings under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and can be fined. According to Faizal, the land of the Union Territory became fertile only because people buried biodegradable materials like coconut leaves in the soil. Thereafter, he demanded the immediate withdrawal of both orders.

Opposition cries foul over contentious measures

Multiple opposition parties including Congress, NCP, Makkal Needhi Maiam and CPI(M) have joined hands in seeking the recall of the Lakshadweep Administrator for his purported "anti-people" policies. A BJP leader, Praful Khoda Patel took charge in December 2020 thus becoming the first person from a non-civil service background to be appointed to this post. Defending the contentious rules, the Lakshadweep Collector claimed that the administration wished to develop the Union Territory as the next Maldives.

Here are some of their concerns:

Easing stringent Standard Operating Procedure for COVID-19 led to a rise in COVID-19 cases to the extent that Lakshadweep has the highest test positivity rate

The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act has been notified by the administration which paves the way for preventive detention in a place that records the least number of crimes

Unemployment has increased manifold after hundreds of people working for the government including 200 marine protection watchers, over 193 contract employees of the Tourism department, and over 190 employees of other departments have been laid off

The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation seeking to ban the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products infringes the right of the locals to adequate means of livelihood

New amendments consist of "unconstitutional rules" such as barring people with two children to contest polls or work in Panchayats

The destruction of fishing sheds and tools of local fishermen under the Coast Guard policy without giving them any notice plunges them into poverty

(With PTI inputs)