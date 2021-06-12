Lakshadweep: Left, UDF Extend Support To Aisha Sultana; Demand Withdrawal Of Sedition Case

After a sedition case was filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana, for criticizing tor accusing the Centre of allegedly using COVID as a 'bioweapon' to target the people of the UT, several political leaders, including Kerala Minister V Sivankutty, Congress leader MM Hassan have come forward and extended their support, and have demanded that the case against her be withdrawn.

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty spoke to Sultana over the phone to express his support and encouraged her to move forward in her struggle. He also reassured her that she is not alone. In a statement, he said, "Aisha Sultana is the popular face of the struggle against the dictatorial and fascist policies of the Lakshadweep government. She has been charged with sedition. The Kerala assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring support for the people of Lakshadweep. Kerala is with the people of Lakshadweep. Things happening in India now are not happening anywhere in the world or in any other country."

UDF convener MM Hasan offered his support and said that she is the voice of the protest against the administrator who tried to implement 'Sangh Parivar' politics on the island by disrupting the peaceful life of the people of Lakshadweep. "All secular people feel proud when they saw Aisha Sultana, who was born and raised in the island, as a front-runner in the struggle against the mad experiments of Narendra Modi's loyal administrator who sought to incite communal hatred in her homeland and make the island a haven for multinational corporations," he said.

Earlier in the day, 15 BJP leaders of the union territory, including the general secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha tendered their resignation from the party to protest the sedition case.

15 Lakshadweep BJP leaders and workers resigned over sedition FIR against filmmaker Aisha Sultana.



You've filed a false & unjustified complaint against Chetlath sister. We convey our strong objection and submit our resignations: State secy Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

According to the police complaint filed by BJP's Lakshadweep unit president, Aisha Sultana during a news debate on a Malayalam channel alleged that the Centre had used COVID-19 as a "bio-weapon" against the people of Lakshadweep. Aisha Sultana's remarks come as Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel is facing severe backlash over his decisions including the relaxation of the COVID SOPs in the UT leading to an alleged surge in the number of cases reported. In a debate with a Malayalam news channel Media One, Lakshadweep-based actor Aisha Sultana claimed that the Union Territory had recorded zero cases before the Centre took over following which there was an alleged increase in the number of cases. The actor then went to accuse the Centre of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep and attempted to elaborate her startling remark even as other panellists condemned the statement. As per reports, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has filed a complaint in Palakkad police station against Aiysha Sulatana's accusation against the Centre.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?

Altering COVID SOPs leading to COVID case surge Ban on the slaughter, transportation, buying and selling of beef products Lifting the ban on alcohol consumption Demolishing the sheds where fishermen stored nets and other equipment citing violation of the Coast Guard Act A new Goonda Act Mandating the use of Mangalore port instead of the Beypore port for freight transit Termination of casual and contractual labourers' jobs in govt

