Lakshadweep NCP MP Mohammad Faizal Disqualified From Lok Sabha Again

In a significant development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament, Mohammad Faizal, has once again been disqualified from the Lok Sabha after the Kerala High Court rejected his plea in a case related to attempted murder. The Lok Sabha Secretariat released a bulletin on Wednesday, confirming Faizal's disqualification.

"In view of the order dated October 3 of the High Court of Kerala, Mohammed Faizal Padippura., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction--January 11, 2023 in terms of provisions of Article 102 (1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act. 1951, subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha bulletin read.

MP Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha again

This marks the second time that Faizal's Lok Sabha membership has been revoked due to legal issues. In January of this year, he was disqualified over his conviction in a case related to an attempt to murder, along with four others. However, his disqualification was temporarily revoked in March after the Kerala High Court stayed his conviction in the criminal case. In August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the Kerala High Court's order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Faizal's legal troubles stem from a case in which he was convicted of attacking his relative, Mohammad Salih. According to the prosecution's argument, Faizal led a group of individuals to attack and grievously injure Salih over a dispute concerning the construction of a shed. The victim had to be flown to Kerala, where he remained hospitalized for several months.

The NCP, Faizal's party, has not yet issued an official statement regarding his disqualification, and there is anticipation of further legal proceedings that may follow in the wake of this decision.