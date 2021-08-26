Lakshadweep: SLF To Meet President, PM Modi, HM Shah Over 'arbitrary Reforms' By Admin

The Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) will be holding a meeting in Kavaratti for planning a protest against the UT administrator Praful Khoda Patel, informed MP PP Mohammed Faizal. The protest will be against the administrator's alleged "arbitrary practices" in the Union Territory. The SLF will soon visit the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and Union Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter and protest by people against some draft legislations.

Protest against Lakshadweep administrator

According to Faizal, administrator Patel has been taking random decisions without keeping the interest of the public in mind. He stated that the SLF will visit Delhi to meet PM Modi, President Kovind, and Union Minister Shah regarding the same as several people are protesting against some draft legislations including Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021.

Further, speaking on the administration run by Patel, he said that the administrator is "not present in the archipelago" and is "taking arbitrary decisions without worrying about the people".

He said, "The administrator is not regularly present in the archipelago and he is not of any importance to the democratic system like Panchayat and Member of Parliament. The current administrator takes arbitrary decisions and acts as per his interests. He is trying to make legislation without asking the people of the island. The administrator does not allow the people of Lakshadweep to speak on the requirements of the island. The Panchayat has been converted into a rubber stamp and the SLF opposes this."

On the difficulties faced by the people of the UT, he said that the administrator has called several tender notifications for implementing new projects without the permission of the owners. Also, several contractual and casual workers working with the administration were expelled during the COVID-19 pandemic. He blamed the Union Home Ministry for the activities of the administrator, who is running a "dictatorial trend" in Lakshadweep.

Bharatiya Janata Party's downfall in Lakshadweep

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Lakshadweep has seen a downfall ever since 15 of its members resigned from the party. This happened after a case of sedition was filed against filmmaker Aisha Sultana for her comments against the Central Government's COVID-19 management.

Praful Patel was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020. However, he has been facing constant opposition from the people of Lakshadweep for his policies and decisions.

(With ANI inputs)

