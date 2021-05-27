Lakshadweep: TN CM Stalin Tells PM Admin Praful Patel Is 'tormenting People; Get Him Back'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin became the latest leader to join the chorus against Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel as he urged PM Modi to intervene in the matter. Over the past week, trouble has mounted for Lakshadweep's Administrator over his decisions including the altering of the COVID SOPs leading to a surge in the number of cases, ban on the beef industry, lifting of the ban on alcohol consumption and so on. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin claimed that Administrator Praful Khoda Patel was 'forcibly' imposing anti-citizen laws on the people of Lakshadweep and claimed that there was an attempt being made to alienate the Muslims living in the UT. The DMK supremo urged PM Modi to intervene and re-call Praful Khoda Patel as Lakshadweep's Administrator.

Stalin urges PM Modi to re-call Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel

('In Lakshadweep, Mr Praful Koda Patel, an official, is tormenting the people by the measures taken to forcibly impose anti-people laws and alienate the Muslims living there. PM Modi should Intervene and get him back. Diversity is the strength of our country!', TN CM Stalin wrote on Twitter)

Lakshadweep BJP chief says 'people's concern genuine'

In a jolt to the saffron party, BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Mohammad Kasim has backed the local protests in the island against the new regulations, saying the party will work towards removing them. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kasim said that the concerns against the new rules were genuine and that he had written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it.

“Some of the new regulations are distressing for the citizens of Lakshadweep. If they are going to protest, we will be with them. We want to remove rules that are upsetting the citizens. If the new rules are not good for them, we will be working towards getting them removed. I have written to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, about this,” said Kasim.

CPM & Congress seek Lakshadweep administrator's removal

Reports state that several miffed BJP leaders have also resigned in process in protest against the administration's unilateral decisions. Reports further claim that the letter written to Centre by BJP Lakshadweep unit seeking its intervention to revoke the decisions was left unanswered. On the other hand, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has backed the administration claiming that 'Vested interest groups along with the support of radical Islamist organizations are creating a communal rift in society in the name of Lakshadweep'.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking Patel's removal claiming that Patel had imposed a series of "authoritarian measures" since his appointment on December 2, 2020. Meanwhile, CPI(M) has held Patel responsible for the current surge in COVID-19 cases. The Union Territory, which did not report any novel coronavirus case during the first wave, scrapped its rule of mandatory quarantine for travellers and allowed them to enter by showing negative RT-PCR negative test reports - leading to having a 60% positivity rate. The Opposition has claimed that Patel was trying to “saffronise the island” where almost 95% population is Muslim.

What are Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?