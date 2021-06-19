Lakshadweep's Aisha Sultana Eyes 'justice' In sedition Case; 'did Nothing Against India'

Lakshadweep-based actor and filmmaker Aisha Sultana claimed that she had not done anything against the country as she assured cooperation with the police in the sedition case lodged against her. A complaint was registered against Aisha Sultana for accusing the Centre of using COVID as a 'bio-weapon' against the people of Lakshadweep. Noting that the Karavatti Police had asked her to appear for questioning on Sunday, Aisha Sultana 'hoped' to get justice and vowed to continue her fight for the rights of the people of Lakshadweep.

I'll cooperate with the police of Lakshadweep. They have asked me to appear tomorrow. I hope I will get justice. I have not done anything against the country. I'll fight until Lakshadweep gets justice: Aisha Sultana, filmmaker pic.twitter.com/yCqJ39BZn3 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kerala High Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Aisha Sultana while hearing the sedition case lodged against her. A single-judge bench led by Justice Ashok Menon ordered Aisha Sultana to appear for interrogation at the Karavatti Polie Station on June 20 but noted that she should be released on bail if arrested after the interrogation. Following the case against Aisha Sultana, 15 Lakshadweep BJP leaders and workers had resigned citing that a false and unjustified complaint had been filed against their 'sister'. Lakshadweep BJP secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha conveyed their objections and submitted the resignations.

Actor accuses Centre of using COVID as 'bioweapon' against Lakshadweep

In a debate with a Malayalam news channel Media One, Lakshadweep-based actor Aiysha Sultana claimed that the Union Territory had recorded zero cases before the Centre took over following which there was an alleged increase in the number of cases. The actor then went to accuse the Centre of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep and attempted to elaborate her startling remark even as other panellists condemned the statement. As per reports, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has filed a complaint in Palakkad police station against Aiysha Sulatana's accusation against the Centre.

"They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," actor Ayisha Sultana said during the debate.

What are Praful Khoda Patel's 'objectionable' decisions?