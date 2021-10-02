Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: PM Modi & Others Pay Tribute To 'The Man Of Peace'

On the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanthi, the country remembers its second Prime Minister who gave India the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'. Many union ministers paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri by highlighting his role in fighting for India's freedom.

Remembering the brave freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on Twitter, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen".

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। मूल्यों और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित उनका जीवन देशवासियों के लिए हमेशा प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on Twitter, "Tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to pay homage to the brave freedom fighter and wrote, "I remember and bow to the former Prime Minister of India and the epitome of simplicity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. He understood the soul of India very well. He had immense respect for the farmers and soldiers of the country. Salute him again on his birth anniversary".

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और सादगी तथा सरलता की प्रतिमूर्ति, लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी को उनकी जयंती पर मैं स्मरण एवं नमन करता हूँ। वे भारत की आत्मा को अच्छी तरह समझते थे। देश के किसानों और जवानों के सम्मान और स्वाभिमान को उन्होंने पूरा मान दिया। उन्हें उनकी जयंती पर पुनः नमन! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2021

On the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter, "The epitome of simplicity and honesty, the announcer of 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' the former Prime Minister of the country 'Bharat Ratna'."

सादगी और ईमानदारी की प्रतिमूर्ति, 'जय जवान-जय किसान' के उद्घोषक, देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री 'भारत रत्न' श्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन। pic.twitter.com/OrTNVQz0IO — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 2, 2021

Remembering 'The Man of Peace'

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in a small railway town, Mughalsarai of Uttar Pradesh. As a child he was not a bright student in academics but as he grew he became more interested and involved in the country's freedom struggle. Highly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, sixteen-year-old Lal Bahadur Shastri joined the Non-Cooperation Movement. His decision to give up studies and join Mahatma Gandhi's call shattered his mother.

After joining Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi, Lal Bahadur Shastri came under the influence of the greatest intellectuals, and nationalists of the country. The bachelor's degree awarded to him was termed as 'Shastri' which remained as part of his name. He then got married to Lalita Devi in 1927, he got married. And 1930, when Mahatma Gandhi took up the Dandi march and broke the imperial salt law, Lal Bahadur Shastri devoted himself to the struggle for freedom.

Aware of his leadership qualities, in 1946 he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in his home State of Uttar Pradesh and soon rose to the position of Home Minister. From 1951 he held several portfolios in the Union Cabinet – Minister for Railways; Minister for Transport and Communications; Minister for Commerce and Industry; Home Minister; and during Nehru’s illness Minister without portfolio. He was growing in stature constantly. He served as the second Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966.

In his thirty years of service to the country, Lal Bahadur Shastri is known as a man of great integrity and competence. He knew many languages and had a great vision for the development of the country.

