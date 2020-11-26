Lalan Paswan Files Complaint With Vigilance Court Against Lalu Yadav For 'luring' Him

A day after the audiotape of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav attempting to lure Lalan Paswan went viral, the BJP MLA has registered a complaint on Thursday against the former Bihar CM in a vigilance court at Patna. The complaint has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, which aims to combat corruption in public offices. Earlier on Wednesday, Jharkhand Home Secretary had sought a report from the Police Headquarters to ascertain the veracity of the viral audiotape.

'Wrong for democracy'

Speaking to Republic TV moments after filing the complaint, the BJP MLA said, "I am an MLA and an MLA is a public servant. To bribe a public servant in an attempt to bring down the Speaker of the Assembly is a case of corruption. After consulting the party cadre and legal advisers, I have decided to register a case. This is wrong for democracy. I have always worked to strengthen democracy."

Paswan also criticised the RJD for claiming that the audiotape doing rounds is fake. He highlighted that when the former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi had tweeted about the calls from a specific mobile number to NDA MLAs, then they asked for an audio clip and when the audio clip has been made public, the RJD is now calling it fake.

The audiotape in question has been released by the Bihar unit of BJP after ex-Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Modi claimed that Lalu is trying to lure NDA MLAs. In the audiotape, Lalu, whose very use of a phone itself may constitute a violation, is heard saying, "Many congratulations Paswan ji. Listen we will make you a minister and take your name forward. Right now, you refrain from voting or vote on our side." When Lalan Paswan says that he is supposed to vote along party lines, Lalu Yadav is heard saying, "Do not go to the assembly on that day. Be absent, tell them you tested positive for Coronavirus."

Earlier on Tuesday, former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of personally calling NDA MLAs and luring them to switch sides. According to the BJP MLC, Lalu was promising ministerial berths to the legislators of the ruling coalition in his telephonic conversations. Moreover, Modi claimed that the ex-Bihar CM had himself picked up the call when he called on the phone number used to contact the MLAs. Warning him against orchestrating "dirty tricks", the BJP leader affirmed that such attempts to destabilize the Nitish Kumar-led government.