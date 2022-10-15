JDU Chief Defiant After Insulting PM; 'imposter, Duplicate Aren't Unparliamentary Words'

After the Janata Dal (United) chief Lalan Singh made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling him "behrupiya" (imposter) and "duplicate", the leader in question on Saturday, October 15, remained defiant over his offensive comments against the PM of the country, stating that the terms he used are not unparliamentary words.

While defending his earlier remark, Lalan Singh stated, "Which wrong language did I use? 'Behrupiya' and 'duplicate' are not unparliamentary words. He manipulated people with wrong facts, he is an imposter. Ravi Shankar Prasad ji is sidelined by BJP, that's why he is doing this to get attention. Was Modi there when the elections were won in 2004, or 2009? BJP was made by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Sanjay Jaiswal don't have the guts to accept it."

"We had an alliance with the BJP for 17 years. Till 2013 there were no troubles. There was no backbiting or conspiracies back then. Now not only opposition, and coalition partners, they even plant conspiracies against their own leaders. The person who made BJP, LK Advani, has been sidelined citing his age. How old is Modi now? Why doesn't he retire?," Singh added.

JDU's Lalan Singh insults PM Modi

Earlier in the day, while addressing his party members in Patna, Lalan Singh said, "In 2014, PM Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There's no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When he became Gujarat CM he added his caste to OBC. He's a duplicate, not an original."

He also called PM Modi 'behrupiya' and added, "Ever heard of behrupiya? This is who he is. The whole party is imposter," Lalan Singh told his party members. He also accused the BJP of being 'anti-reservation'.

Singh said, "BJP is against reservation. Remember the 2015 assembly election, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said ‘It’s time to rethink on reservation’. This is the ideology of the Bharatiya Janta Party."

Following this, the BJP came down heavily on its former alliance JDU, and called the party chief's remark shameful as it showcased the "extreme arrogance of the feudal mindset". In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted Lalan Singh and claimed that since 1947, no Prime Minister has been insulted this way. He questioned whether the opposition parties agreed with the derogatory remark made by Nitish Kumar's party chief.