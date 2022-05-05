Lalitpur Rape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Says 'Yogi Govt Wouldn't Have Acted If Not For SP'

SP's Akhilesh Yadav while claiming credit for police action in the Lalitpur rape case, also blamed the government for the police turning anarchic as they are used for winning elections. In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped after being tricked and taken to Bhopal on April 22. However, she managed to escape but was allegedly raped again by the SHO of Lalitpur Thana police station when she went to file a complaint.

"The incident happened when the BJP is in power. Had the SP workers not reached the victim's house, the government would have avoided taking strict action against the police. I demand the termination of all the police officials involved in the case," said Akhilesh Yadav. He also accused the government of using the police for winning elections, due to which they are behaving in an autocratic manner.

Akhilesh Yadav on May 4 visited the family of the 13-year old victim and demanded adequate security for them. He also called the police stations in Uttar Pradesh as "centres of anarchy".

He further added, "I met the mother of the gang-rape survivor. The family said they want security and legal help, and demanded strict action against those who committed such a crime. The family wants justice," Yadav told reporters after meeting the family.

ललितपुर में एक बेटी के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के ख़िलाफ़ अगर आज हम सब एक साथ खड़े नहीं हुए तो बेलगाम हो चुकी क़ानून-व्यवस्था हम सबके दरवाज़े तक पहुँच जाएगी।



भाजपा सरकार ने पुलिस का राजनीतिक दुरुपयोग कर इंसाफ़ को थानों में गिरवी रख दिया है। ऐसी सरकार से न्याय की अपेक्षा बेमानी है। pic.twitter.com/aw5NlGu63z — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 4, 2022

Yadav assured legal help to the family members of the victim and showed willingness to provide any other aid required by the family. Yadav also alleged Uttar Pradesh is at the top of the list of the people dying in police custody and that maximum notices of the National Human Rights Commission are being served to the officials of the state police and government.

In recent developments, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reached Lalitpur and met the family members of the victim. This happened a day after NCPCR's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that a team will be deployed in Lalitpur.

Lalitpur rape case

A 13-year-old girl was lured by 4 accused and taken to Bhopal, where she was allegedly gangraped. However, the girl managed to escape and reached the Lalitpur Thana police station, where she was again raped by the Station House Officer (SHO), who was arrested from an area near the Allahabad High Court, the police said, adding that five others including the girl's aunt and the four accused who took the girl to Bhopal have also been apprehended. All the other police officials other than the SHO have been barred from duty and transferred.

IMAGE: ANI/REPRESENTATIVE