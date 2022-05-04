Lalitpur Rape Case: SP's Akhilesh Yadav Says 'BJP Govt Misused Police, Mortgaged Justice'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for misusing the Uttar Pradesh police "politically and mortgaging justice" in the police stations. Yadav's statement comes in the context of the Lalitpur case where SHO Tilakdhari Saroj was accused of raping the 13-year-old victim. The station house office (SHO), who was suspended from service earlier in the day, had allegedly raped the minor inside the police station in Lalitpur when she went to lodge a complaint.

Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said in Hindi, "If we all do not stand together today against the rape of a daughter in Lalitpur, the unbridled law and order will reach the door of all of us. The BJP government has misused the police politically and mortgaged justice in the police stations. The requirement of justice from such a Government is meaningless."

ललितपुर में एक बेटी के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के ख़िलाफ़ अगर आज हम सब एक साथ खड़े नहीं हुए तो बेलगाम हो चुकी क़ानून-व्यवस्था हम सबके दरवाज़े तक पहुँच जाएगी।



भाजपा सरकार ने पुलिस का राजनीतिक दुरुपयोग कर इंसाफ़ को थानों में गिरवी रख दिया है। ऐसी सरकार से न्याय की अपेक्षा बेमानी है। pic.twitter.com/aw5NlGu63z — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 4, 2022

Lalitpur shocker

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in UP's Lalitpur district. A case has been registered against six people, including an SHO for the crime. The case has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth, who took her to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped her. The teenager managed to escape and reached her home. However, when she went to the police to file an FIR, the station in charge allegedly raped the teenage girl again before handing her over to the Childline Welfare Committee, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak assured that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused. A total of four arrests have been made so far. The SHO has been arrested from Prayagraj, as per ADG Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash. Raids were conducted in Kaushambi, Prayagraj, and Banda today to nab him. The investigation has been handed over to DIG Jhansi Jogendra Kumar.