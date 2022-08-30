BJP MP Rama Devi lashed out at the Lalu Yadav family on Monday for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband Brij Behari Prasad. Her remarks follow Tejashwi Yadav threatening BJP leader Nityanand Rai over the ongoing CBI raids in Patna in connection with the land for jobs scam case. The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister had used the phrase ‘Thanda Kar Denge’ while referring to Rai and adding that the BJP MP has been shuttling too frequently between Patna and Delhi these days.

“Thanda kar denge, Delhi wale bachane nahi aayenge (We will make you sober. People from the Centre would not come to save you),” he said on Thursday.

Lalu family got my husband killed: Rama Devi

Criticising Yadav's 'threatening' remark, Rama Devi said, “I know several people who the RJD has silenced by murder. My husband, Brij Behari Prasad, was one of them. They feared that he might become the Chief Minister of the State.”

Further hitting out at the Lalu Yadav family, she said, “They should be ashamed of themselves. The people can see right through their dynastic politics."

When asked about the Yadav family’s alleged role in her husband's murder, Rama Devi said, “Yes, they killed my husband. There is no doubt about it. They have killed my husband through their henchmen.”

"This is why they are trying to bring back the days of ‘Jungle Raj.’ Nitish Kumar has now become a party to it,” she added.

Rama Devi’s husband Brij Behari Prasad was a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is part of the ruling coalition in Bihar. Prasad had served as the Minister for Science and Technology. On June 13, 1998, he was assassinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna where he was undergoing treatment. It is claimed that accomplices of deceased gangster Chhotan Shukla were behind Prasad's murder.