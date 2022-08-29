After Republic Media Network, in an exclusive scoop, learnt from sources that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government is reportedly withdraw the general consent given to the CBI to probe cases in the state, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said asserted that the central agency has always remained independent, and continues to work independently.

Speaking exclusively to Repulbic TV, Ravi Shankar Prasad recalled the action taken against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam, when RJD was an important ally in the Central government.

“People who talk about the misuse of CBI should recall Lalu Prasad was jailed in the fodder scam for the first time when Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister, whose government was reliant on the support of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu Yadav was convicted for the first time in the fodder scam when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister,” the BJP leader told Republic.

Commenting on the recent raids in Bihar, Prasad said, “As far as the current situation is concerned, the cognisance has been done and the trial will begin as and when the CBI completes the legal procedure.”

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 29, the CBI took serious note of Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav’s objectionable comments against the central agency, sources said. Yadav had, on August 25, said, “Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organisation."

This comes at a time, Bihar's Mahagathbandhan alliance, along with several other opposition parties in the country, continue to accuse the BJP of 'misusing' central agencies.

CBI raids mall owned by Tejashwi Yadav

On August 24, the CBI raided a mall in Gurugram owned by Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his associates. The central agency is probing the land-for jobs scam in Bihar, which allegedly took place when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was the chief minister.

On the same day, CBI raided over 25 different places, reportedly in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The locations that were raided were linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

In May 2022, the CBI filed an FIR in the "land for railway job" case and named Lalu Yadav, his wife and daughters among several others as accused in the case. CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar in May.