Lalu Launches Blistering Attack On PM Modi, Blames Govt For Filing 'case After Case' Against Him

Two days after the CBI filed a fresh chargesheet against RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, Prasad on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Narendra Modi government.

Prasad, who has been accused of corruption during his tenure as railway minister, said "one case after another" was being filed against him and his close family members.

"Mukadama par mukadama," said Prasad, while addressing party workers after inaugurating a function to mark 27 years of RJD's formation.

Switching over to his native Bhojpuri for a moment, Prasad said, "What will happen to you (Modi) when your days are over? At least we have earned the goodwill and are still showered with petals and garlands".

The ailing septuagenarian hailed the opposition unity efforts of his rival-turned-ally Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and vowed to "root out" the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Karnataka was a precursor (jhanki)", said Lalu, referring to the BJP's rout in the southern state. In an oblique reference to Maharashtra, he accused the saffron party of "horse trading".

"Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has been a shining example of opposition unity. We must remain steadfast in our fight against communalism and attempts to do away with the reservation system which is a legacy of Ambekar," said Prasad.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.