Lalu Prasad Claims Bypoll 'victory Certain' As Bihar CM Mocks RJD Boss 'working From Jail'

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday addressed the party office bearers. During the briefing, Lalu Yadav talked about the need for a Caste-based census. He said that since no caste-based census is available, the people from the backward communities are left behind.

Demanding the caste-wise census, the RJD chief said, "There is no proper budget available for the backwards communities as we don't know their population. The RJD will fight for a Caste-wise census. The left out communities will get their share."

Lalu Prasad Yadav certain of victory in Kusheshwar Asthan by-polls

With regards to by-polls in Kusheshwar Asthan, the RJD supremo said that the majority of votes in the assembly seat are from the Musahar community and Ganesh Bharti is our candidate. "There is so large population of Yadav and Muslims. So victory is certain," he said.

Attacking Mahagathbandhan allies, Lalu Prasad Yadav said that RJD will stand on its own feet and not on anyone's grace. "RJD is a self-made party," he added. Congress has been unhappy with the RJD after it announced candidates for two assembly by-polls in the state. The grand old party wanted to contest Kusheshwar Asthan on grounds that it had contested the seat in the 2021 elections.

"Alliances are done, not only for seat-sharing but on the basis of ideology. The ideology was to defeat BJP, but the RJD has broken the alliance as we are all part of Mahagathbandhan. The congress party will strongly contest the two bypolls," senior Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan had told Republic.

Bihar CM reacts to reports of Lalu campaigning in Bihar Bypolls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday reacted to reports of Lalu Yadav campaigning in the upcoming by-polls. "It is up to him what he wants to do, whether he wants to address rallies or do anything else. He was working from the jail anyway," he told ANI.

Image: PTI/ANI