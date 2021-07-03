Lalu Prasad Mocks Bihar CM Over Sahni's Resignation, Calls His Govt '3rd-division Pass'

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday took a potshot at CM Nitish Kumar over Madan Sahni's resignation. The RJD chief remarked that such incidents were bound to happen when a '40-seat third-division-pass government' came to power. His remark comes after Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni announced his resignation owing to the alleged 'non-cooperation' from the bureaucracy.

"It is natural to happen when a 40-seat third-division-pass becomes the Chief Minister keeping morality and public dignity at stake and riding on the back of muscle power and money. Forget about good or bad, there is no governance at all in Bihar," he said.

गिरते-पड़ते, रेंगते-लेटते, धन बल-प्रशासनिक छल के बलबूते जैसे-तैसे थर्ड डिविज़न प्राप्त 40 सीट वाला जब नैतिकता, लोक मर्यादा और जनादेश को ताक पर रखकर मुख्यमंत्री बनता है तब ऐसा होना स्वाभाविक है।



— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) July 2, 2021

Madan Sahni tenders resignation

JD(U) MLA from the Bahadurpur Madan Sahni tendered his resignation as Bihar's Social Welfare Minister on Thursday. Speaking to the media he contended that there was no point in continuing as a Minister if he was unable to work for the people. Moreover, he claimed that bureaucrats were treating both MLAs, as well as Ministers, in a similar manner. Sahni had won the Bahadurpur seat in the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls by a margin of over 2000 votes.

Speaking to ANI after his resignation, he said, "I am resigning only and only because of bureaucracy. I am not greedy. If I can't serve the people, if officers don't listen to me, people's work won't get done. If people's work isn't getting done, I don't need such a post. The bureaucrats are intemperate." "Both MLA and Minister get the same importance. It is not as if someone's importance increases if he becomes a Minister. Some bureaucrats do the work after MLAs apply pressure," he added.