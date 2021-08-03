Lalu Prasad Upholds Chirag Paswan As LJP Chief; Invites Him To Ally With Tejashwi & RJD

Amid the ongoing leadership tussle between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras over the Lok Janshakti Party, the RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has put his weight behind Paswan, calling him the true leader of the LJP.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief said, whatever happened within the LJP, Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of the party. Lalu Yadav further said that he wants Tejashwi Yadav to form an alliance with Paswan's LJP in Bihar.

Lamenting RJD's defeat against the NDA in the 2020 state assembly elections, Lalu Yadav said his party was about to form government in Bihar, but the ruling alliance "cheated and defeated" RJD by 10-15 votes.

"We were about to form government in Bihar. I was in jail but my son Tejashwi Yadav fought them (ruling alliance in the State) alone. They cheated and defeated us (RJD) by 10-15 votes," he told ANI.

Lalu Yadav's offer to form an alliance with LJP is set to soar the temperatures in Bihar's political scenario as its rival Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly refused to help Chirag Paswan in resolving the feud with his uncle Paras for LJP's control. Moreover, the saffron ally elevated Pashupati Paras to the newly-revamped Modi Cabinet.

Chirag Paswan to join hands with RJD?

Amid the ongoing feud, the growing proximity between RJD and LJP leaders has raised speculations that Chirag Paswan may join hands with the RJD. On July 10, Paswan held a 'courtesy' meeting with Shyam Rajak, national general secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Besides this, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had earlier reached out to Paswan and openly advocated him as the LJP chief. Tejashwi accused the BJP of "disposing off" and "abandoning" most of its old allies after coming to power.

Tejashwi had also announced that his party will “celebrate Dalit messiah," Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary to commemorate his contribution to the state.

Inviting Chirag to form an alliance with his party, Tejashwi Yadav had said, "Late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji was a socialist and a firm believer in the idea of social justice throughout his life. He fought caste supremacy, poverty and inequality during his political journey."