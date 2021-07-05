Lalu Prasad Yadav Addresses Cadres On RJD's Silver Jubilee; Says "RJD's Future Is Bright"

In his first public appearance since being released on bail from jail, RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Monday, addressed RJD party cadres on the party's twenty-fifth anniversary. Assuring cadres that he will soon be well enough to travel to Patna from Delhi, Yadav extolled the RJD's power to uplift the poor. Asserting that RJD has a bright future, he said that the fight will continue.

"We still have our presence. We have people in Rajya sabha. During our time-deprived people start to go to the polling booths. We have fought for them in our time. I have seen 5 Prime Ministers in my political life. Bihar Movement was spread everywhere. This is the power of public. RJD has a bright future," said Yadav.

Lashing out at the Centre, he added, "Country has become poorer. Petrol price hiked. They said will give jobs and make a better India but our country is going in the backward direction. Many people died due to covid. RJD cadres helped people travel home".

RJD's 25th anniversary

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad inaugrated the silver jubilee celebrations of the party that he had floated by splitting the Janata Dal in 1997. As informed by Tejashwi, the party kept the inaugural ceremony low-key, confined mainly to virtual mode, since the Bihar government is not allowing any political functions. Lalu Yadav virtually addressed cadres on account of his own poor health, besides the risks involved in travelling amid the corona pandemic. He is currently residing at his daughter Misa Bharti's home in Delhi.

RJD also celebrated birth anniversary of veteran dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5, with Tejashwi expressing condolences at his demise. This is seen in the political circles as its effort to lure LJP leader Chirag Paswan who is battling political crisis after his uncle Pasupati Kumar Paras separated with four other Lok Sabha MPs leaving Chirag in the lurch. LJP has six MPs in the lower house.

RJD journey

In 1997, Lalu Prasad, who was then the Chief Minister of Bihar and acting president of the Janata Dal which was also in power at the Centre, had floated his outfit faced with an imminent defeat in organisational polls at the hands of principal challenger Sharad Yadav, who has ironically ended up in the RJD. Undergoing sentences in many fodder scam cases, he was released from jail a few months ago on bail granted by Jharkhand High Court. Lalu Yadav was in Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017 after his conviction in the fodder scam cases related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister.