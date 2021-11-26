Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted To AIIMS After Dip In Sugar Levels; Condition Stable

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday after he experienced a dip in sugar level, as per reports. Lalu Prasad's health deteriorated on Thursday night and was shifted to the AIIMS, New Delhi on Friday, as per reports. Doctors informed that Lalu Prasad's health is stable now. He was feeling weak with a fever when admitted, they said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav drives jeep in Patna

The former Bihar CM, with all robustness, was on Wednesday spotted driving a jeep in Patna. In a video, the RJD chief was seen driving the jeep and was also accompanied by his party workers. According to sources, Lalu Prasad Yadav drove a vehicle after many years. The RJD Chief for the past several days was present in Bihar for marking his presence in court appearances as well as to attend RJD programmes in different party offices.

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

Earlier during his last visit to Bihar prior to Diwali, the former Bihar CM's health had worsened. He was rushed back to Delhi before the festivities started. He was campaigning for the by-elections during his stay in the state. On Tuesday, the former Bihar Chief Minister had appeared at the Patna Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court for his hearing. The court has postponed the hearing of the RJD President in connection to the fodder scam case for November 30. He had appeared in the court a week after being ordered to be physically present in course of the hearing on the Banka treasury case.

(Image: PTI)