Lalu Prasad Yadav Admitted To AIIMS After Sudden Deterioration In Health

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical science (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday after his health suddenly deteriorated. According to sources close to ANI, the former Chief Minister of Bihar complained of fever, before being rushed to the hospital. Lalu’s health condition has been reported to be stable.

The health of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav deteriorated on Friday, leading him to be admitted to AIIMS. The leader is reported to have suffered a drop in the sugar level along with weakness caused by fever. The former CM had been undergoing treatment at Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, before being shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi in January.

Lalu Prasad Yadav appears in Patna CBI Court

Lalu had earlier last month returned to Bihar after over 3 years following a bail granted by the Jharkhand High Court. Earlier on Monday, the RJD chief appeared at the Patna CBI Court for his hearing in the Fodder Scam Case. He appeared before the court after being summoned by the CBI court for being physically present in the hearing pertaining to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 47 lakh from the Banka district treasury. The hearing was then postponed to November 30. Meanwhile, the fodder scam case against Lalu pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by the Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav drives around in a jeep in Patna

RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Wednesday was spotted driving a jeep in Patna. In the video, the RJD chief was seen driving the jeep and was also accompanied by his party workers. After a brief drive, Yadav stepped out of the jeep and expressed his happiness. According to sources, Yadav drove a vehicle for the first time in many years. Interacting with reporters, Lalu stated that all people born in this world 'are drivers in some form or the other'. Further, he also expressed that may 'love, harmony, peace and prosperity' keep running happily by taking everyone along.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI