Lalu Prasad Yadav Asserts 'no Feud' Between Tej Pratap & Tejashwi Amid 'captivity' Claims

Despite the evident rift between Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad maintained on Sunday that there is no feud between the brothers. The 73-year-old leader who arrived in Patna almost six months after getting bail in a fodder scam case affirmed that all is well in the Yadav family.

The RJD chief's visit to the capital, despite poor health condition, comes ahead of the Bihar by-elections. He is also likely to attend a bypoll rally in Patna. Yadav, who has been housed at his daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi since his release from Dumka Jail, was said to be worried about the rift between his sons - Tejashwi and Tej Pratap.

Recently, his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, while addressing a training program of his newly formed outfit 'Chhatra Janshakti Parishad' alleged that his father was being held captive in Delhi as Tejashwi is trying to replace Lalu Yadav as National President of RJD. However, Tejashwi dismissed Tej Pratap's claims, saying that captivity does not match Lalu Ji's personality.

Bihar Mahagathbandhan in pieces

Meanwhile, RJD's ally Congress has ended its 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, announcing that it will contest solo on all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections. Congress in-charge Bhakt Charan Das announced that the party will contest all upcoming polls solo - leading to a war of words with leaders of RJD.

Ahead of his return to Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav himself rubbished any alliance with Congress, thus burying the Mahagathbandhan. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, he asked, "What is an alliance with Congress? Should we leave everything for Congress to lose?".

The fight began when RJD refused to cede a single seat to ally Congress stating 'it won't be able to win any seat' - fielding Arun Kumar for Tarapur and Ganesh Bharti in Kusheshwarsthan. While Congress accused RJD of conspiring with BJP against it, the Left Front including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(M-L) has backed RJD.

For the by-polls, the ruling JDU has fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh from Tarapur and Aman Bhushan Hazari, son of three-time MLA Shashi Hazari for Kusheshwarsthan. Congress has fielded Rajesh Mishra in Tarapur, while Atirek Ram has been fielded in Kusheshwarsthan. Bypolls were necessitated after JDU MLAs - Mewalal Chaudhary and Shashi Bhushan Hazari's death.