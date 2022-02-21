Lalu Prasad Yadav Avers 'will Keep Fighting' After Being Sentenced To 5 Years Jail Term

After RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in connection to the fifth fodder scam case, the ex-Bihar CM on Monday shared a cryptic quote on Twitter, suggesting that he will keep fighting against the 'government's dictatorship' and 'inequality', and that he the 'truth' and his supporters by his side. Lalu was arrested in 2013 first but was granted bail later in the same year. After his arrest in 2017 in connection to other fodder scam cases, he was granted bail in April 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the RJD chief stated:

"Injustice by inequality,

From dictatorial power,

Will fight, will keep fighting,

By looking eye to eye,

The one whose power is truth,

The one who has his people,

Who can break his spirit?"

अन्याय असमानता से

तानाशाही ज़ुल्मी सत्ता से

लड़ा हूँ लड़ता रहूँगा

डाल कर आँखों में आँखें

सच जिसकी ताक़त है

साथ है जिसके जनता

उसके हौसले क्या तोड़ेंगी सलाख़ें — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) February 21, 2022

On Tuesday, February 15, a special CBI court had convicted him along with 75 other accused in connection to the fifth and final fodder scam case. The CBI Special Judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including 6 women for insufficient evidence. In March 2018, Lalu Yadav was convicted in the 4th Fodder Scam case wherein he was accused of a fraud of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury, following which, he was sentenced to 14 years of prison and a fine of Rs 60 lakh.

The fodder scam

The Rs 950-crore scam is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar. This scam had become a known case in January 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department. The CBI had named Lalu as an accused in June 1997. Apart from Lalu, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra is also an accused and both were convicted along 45 others in one of the cases related to the fodder scam in 2013, following which, the RJD Supremo was imprisoned in Ranchi jail. In December 2013, Supreme Court had granted bail to Lalu in the case. However, in December 2017, the CBI court found him and 15 others guilty and sent them to Birsa Munda prison. Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in April 2021.

Image: PTI/Twitter