Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Bharat Bandh; 'India Grows By Gaining Strength From Farmers'

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has stated that he stands with the farmers for their ongoing protest against the central government as well as to the subsequent Bharat Bandh announced by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday. Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “India is an agrarian country growing by gaining strength from the hard work of the farmers. This is not a crony capitalism-dominated country of a handful of capitalists. Cruel capitalism puts all the wealth in the bag of a handful of people while the farmer produces food for all. That's why we are with farmers.”

More on Bharat Bandh

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha informed that during the protest period, all the government and private offices, shops, commercial establishments, educational institutes, and industries will remain closed across the country. However, all the emergency facilities will remain open including hospitals, medical stores, relief & rescue work. The Bharat Bandh is organized with the support of more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments, and other sectors of society. Some of the state governments who have extended their support to the protest include Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

Currently, left parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party have confirmed their support to the Bharath Bandh protest. Apart from them, parties including Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, SAD-Sanyukt, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Swaraj India have voted in favour of the strike.

Farmers' protests continue even after an year

In September 2020, the three farm laws, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, were given assent by the President Ram Nath Kovind. But, the country farmers have been protesting for a long time at different locations to legalize MSP for all crops and remove the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually.