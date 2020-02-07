Fodder Scam Convict Lalu Slams Nitish's Love For CM's Chair; Calls Bihar 'most Corrupt'

The office of RJD National President Lalu Prasad Yadav hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday quoting an article from an English newspaper. Alleging that Kumar’s aim was to cling on to power by “hook or crook”, the official Twitter handle of Lalu Yadav contended that Bihar was the “most corrupt state” in parameters such as law and order, education and health. Moreover, Kumar was accused of misleading people by creating a false impression about his “good governance” model.

Failures of Bihar CM highlighted

The opinion piece cited by Lalu Yadav states that the Bihar CM’s focus has shifted from good governance to election engineering. It is highlighted that Bihar has been in the news for all the wrong reasons such as floods, encephalitis deaths, shelter home abuse cases and the piling up of prohibition-related cases. For instance, it has been claimed that prohibition has increased corruption and encouraged a parallel economy. The article also slams Kumar for his failure to secure ‘special status’ for Bihar and the lack of any portfolios at the Centre.

JDU-BJP tie-up

The ruling JDU-BJP alliance in Bihar has gone through a turbulent phase in recent times. First, BJP leaders such as Giriraj Singh openly spoke against the state government for its handling of the flood situation in Patna in 2019. While former BJP president Amit Shah subsequently made a categorical announcement that Nitish Kumar would lead the alliance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, some JDU leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with BJP.

For instance, both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma requested the Bihar CM to re-think the JDU's position on the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kishor went a step ahead and demanded that the party should get seats proportionate to the 2010 and 2015 winnability formula. Finally, JDU chief Nitish Kumar expelled both Kishor as well as Varma from the JDU.

