Lalu Prasad Yadav Congratulates Farmers, Calls Revocation Of Farm Laws As 'Modi's Defeat'

After the Union Cabinet approved a bill to revoke the three Farm Laws, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav congratulated the farmers saying that the withdrawal of the reforms was 'a defeat of arrogance.' Addressing the party workers on Wednesday on the occasion of RJD's 25th foundation day silver jubilee in Patna, Lalu Yadav asked the Centre to reintroduce the laws based on the consultation of the farmer leaders. The leader, who is out on bail, threatened that if a law was not reintroduced with the changes, the agitation would continue.

Lalu Yadav hails Centre's move to repeal farm laws as Modi's defeat

"From the beginning of time, we have not compromised with anyone. We helped establish rails at a national level. Today, I congratulate the farmers, that everyone supported them after which they won, and Narendra Modi lost. It is a defeat of arrogance. Now we want a new law based on their demands. Make it quickly, otherwise, we will continue our agitation," Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Speaking about his health, Lalu Yadav said that he did not feel like staying away from the citizens of Bihar any longer. "I had said that when I come out I will go to every corner of Bihar. That is happening slowly, I am also under treatment but my heart does not want me to keep sitting idle and getting treated. I will come back stronger. Today I decided to run a jeep. I did a round," he said. According to sources, the former Bihar Chief Minister drove a vehicle after many years. The video soon went viral on his social media platform.

आज वर्षों बाद अपनी प्रथम गाड़ी को चलाया।



इस संसार में जन्मे सभी लोग किसी ना किसी रूप में ड्राइवर ही तो है।



आपके जीवन में प्रेम, सद्भाव, सौहार्द, समता, समृद्धि, शांति, सब्र, न्याय और खुशहाली रूपी गाड़ी सबको साथ लेकर सदा मजे से चलती रहे। pic.twitter.com/G6x3JrCNlO — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 24, 2021

Cabinet approves repeal of Farm Laws

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal to withdraw the three Farm Laws namely- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 on Wednesday.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his dismay over being unable to convince the merits of the bill to the farmers. "Despite our best efforts, we could not convince some farmers. Even though only a section of farmers was opposing it, this was important for us nevertheless," PM Modi said announcing the repeal of the laws.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was brought up along with 26 new bills for introduction by the government. They will be taken up for discussion during the Winter Session of the parliament on November 29.