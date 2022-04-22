In a big relief for RJD on Friday, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to party supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Doranda treasury case. On February 21, he was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment in connection with this case. As per sources, he will be released from jail after paying a surety of Rs.1 lakh and a fine of Rs.10 lakh.

Speaking on this development, Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate Dheeraj Kumar remarked, "In the Doranda treasury case, a hearing on the bail petition of the accused- Bihar's former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav took place in the court of Jharkhand HC Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. After listening to all parties, the honourable court took into consideration the period of his custody and directed him to be released on a surety of Rs.1 lakh. Now, he has got bail and can come out."

#BREAKING | RJD Chief Lalu Yadav granted bail by Jharkhand HC in a case related to Fodder scam on grounds of health issues; asked to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount & Rs 10 lakh as fine, says his lawyerhttps://t.co/plGP4ROrh3 — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2022

Fodder scam case conviction

On February 15, Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case. Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, he walked free in April last year after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. The Central agency had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. KM Prasad are the main accused in this case. CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including six women for insufficient evidence. It is worth noting that the former Bihar CM has already secured bail in the four cases related to the Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.