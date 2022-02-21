After RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to five years imprisonment in connection with a fodder scam case, his son Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that he was being "framed" for working towards the welfare of the poor. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, he raised questions about the inaction pertaining to the purported "scams" of the Nitish Kumar-led government. Escalating the attack on RJD's bête noire Nitish Kumar, the Hasanpur MLA dubbed the Bihar Chief Minister a "murderer" citing a pending case against him.

Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The state government has done so many scams. So, why is no action taken against them? I want to know why only my father is sent to jail."

He added, "What happened to the Srijan scam, chopper scam and shelter home scam? I want to ask the Bihar government. And Nitish Kumar is a murderer himself. A case of murder is registered against him."

#RepublicExclusive | 'My father is being framed', says elder son @TejYadav14 after RJD Supremo #LaluPrasadYadav is sentenced to a five-year prison term in the Doranda Treasury Fodder Scam case https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/oZp3A0qF0G — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2022

Fodder scam case conviction

On February 15, Lalu Prasad Yadav and 75 others were convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi in the Doranda treasury case- the fifth and final fodder case. Lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail since 2017, he walked free in April last year after getting bail in the Dumka treasury case related to the fodder scam. The Central agency had filed a total of 170 charge sheets in connection to the 950-crore scam of fraudulent withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in various districts of undivided Bihar.

Apart from Yadav, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. KM Prasad are the main accused in this case. CBI special judge SK Shashi also acquitted 24 accused, including six women for insufficient evidence. It is worth noting that the former Bihar CM has already secured bail in the four cases related to the Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries.